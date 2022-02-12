Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $154.35, but opened at $165.30. Piper Sandler Companies shares last traded at $162.18, with a volume of 213 shares.

The company reported $7.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $2.61. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PIPR shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 218.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.35.

About Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

