Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $13.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.99. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.31 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

WLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $72.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 2.50. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $28.20 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

