Pizza (PIZZA) Achieves Market Cap of $464,327.45

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 12th. Pizza has a market capitalization of $464,327.45 and approximately $143.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00009846 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00073765 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005901 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $147.66 or 0.00350889 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000664 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001325 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

