Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 62,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,375,770 shares.The stock last traded at $11.92 and had previously closed at $12.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Get Plains GP alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.41 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -327.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 33.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.