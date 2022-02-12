Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.450-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.Plantronics also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.45-$2.65 EPS.

NYSE:POLY traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.56. The stock had a trading volume of 364,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,949. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.89. Plantronics has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.87.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Plantronics had a net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 178.02%. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POLY. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Plantronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Plantronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Plantronics stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 124,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.29% of Plantronics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

