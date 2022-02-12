PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CEO Acquires $122,589.00 in Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 25,700 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $122,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MYPS opened at $4.81 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYPS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

