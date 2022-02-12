Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
NASDAQ PSTI opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $54.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.13. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $8.24.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 61,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 57.4% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 12,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 98.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.
Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile
Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.
