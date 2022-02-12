PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PLx Pharma presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.65.

Shares of PLXP stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. PLx Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 4.41.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 560.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PLx Pharma will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in PLx Pharma by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in PLx Pharma by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PLx Pharma by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 947,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 38,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 38,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PLx Pharma (PLXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.