Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 61,829 American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American National Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of American National Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of American National Group by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of American National Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of American National Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American National Group stock opened at $189.35 on Friday. American National Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.67 and a 1 year high of $195.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.06.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

