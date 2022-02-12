Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys New Position in Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 Corp (NASDAQ:CNTQU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 Corp (NASDAQ:CNTQU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 835,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,567,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,860,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,591,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,437,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $874,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of CNTQU opened at $10.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34. Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 Corp has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

