Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $5.93 Million Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,479 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,664,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,163 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,816,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,912,000 after acquiring an additional 326,813 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,134,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,739,000 after acquiring an additional 87,472 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 22.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,415,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,611,000 after buying an additional 435,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,389,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,729,000 after buying an additional 124,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.86. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.44.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

