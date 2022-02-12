Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $7.32 Million in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ:FTVI)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ:FTVI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTVI. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $762,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FTVI opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80. FinTech Acquisition Corp VI has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

