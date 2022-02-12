Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,884,000 after purchasing an additional 224,068 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 807.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 83,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 73,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total value of $827,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,537 shares of company stock worth $1,765,465. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JAZZ. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.33.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $141.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

