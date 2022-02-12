Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 285,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,272,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Stride at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,283,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Stride by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Stride by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,113,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after buying an additional 51,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stride by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 244,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after buying an additional 17,308 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NYSE:LRN opened at $33.84 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $38.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $409.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.23 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

