Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases 500,000 Shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of Slam worth $9,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Slam during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,804,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slam in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,458,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of Slam in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,377,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Slam in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,537,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Slam in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,496,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAM opened at $9.72 on Friday. Slam Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

