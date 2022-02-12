Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Down 92.0% in January

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the January 15th total of 241,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,135,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POAHY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 428,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,304. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. Porsche Automobil has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $12.37.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment comprises Porsche SE’s holding operations and contains the investments in Volkswagen AG and INRIX Inc together with other additional investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.