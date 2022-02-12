Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2275 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Postal Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 325.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE PSTL opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The company has a market cap of $239.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.29, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 58,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $999,991.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.