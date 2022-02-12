Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Postal Realty Trust worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $97,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $17.52 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $239.71 million, a P/E ratio of 159.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.2275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 818.26%.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 58,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,991.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSTL. Truist Financial began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

