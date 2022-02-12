PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

PotlatchDeltic has raised its dividend by 4.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. PotlatchDeltic has a dividend payout ratio of 79.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.3%.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $54.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.48. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.25.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 214,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCH. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.