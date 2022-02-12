Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.32

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and traded as low as $17.90. Potomac Bancshares shares last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 1,120 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02.

Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd.

Potomac Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTBS)

Potomac Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of banking services. The firm grants banking solutions including commercial, financial, agricultural, and residential and consumer loans to customers. It also offers deposit products to the market areas as loans such as non-interest-bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit in various terms.

