PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.17. PPG Industries reported earnings of $1.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.85%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 131.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $3.91 on Monday, hitting $149.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.86 and a 200-day moving average of $159.71. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $132.10 and a 12-month high of $182.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

