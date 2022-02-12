PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$18.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$19.11.

Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$17.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.34. The stock has a market cap of C$4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.14. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$11.38 and a 12 month high of C$17.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 73.81%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

