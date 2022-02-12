Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,144,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.78% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $39,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,702,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,970,000 after buying an additional 413,704 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,547,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after buying an additional 1,532,184 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,981,000 after purchasing an additional 256,033 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 786,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,324,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $576.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.42. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $53.54.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Wedbush cut their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

