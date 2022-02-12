Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.10) EPS.
Shares of PDS stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.25. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $54.79. The company has a market cap of $707.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.99.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 60.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 49,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.
About Precision Drilling
Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.
