Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.10) EPS.

Shares of PDS stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.25. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $54.79. The company has a market cap of $707.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 60.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 49,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDS shares. Evercore ISI raised Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday. downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

