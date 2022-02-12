Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Given New C$85.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PD has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Precision Drilling to a buy rating and set a C$57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. cut Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Precision Drilling to a buy rating and set a C$62.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$70.27.

TSE PD opened at C$67.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$24.71 and a 52 week high of C$69.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$900.15 million and a P/E ratio of -4.84.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

