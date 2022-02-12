Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at National Bankshares

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PD. lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities raised shares of Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Precision Drilling to a buy rating and set a C$62.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$70.27.

Shares of PD opened at C$67.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$24.71 and a twelve month high of C$69.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.85. The firm has a market cap of C$900.15 million and a P/E ratio of -4.84.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

