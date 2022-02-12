Privatix Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28,306.00 (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Privatix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Privatix has a total market cap of $113,765.49 and approximately $28,306.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Privatix has traded 69.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00038076 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00104174 BTC.

About Privatix

Privatix is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official website is privatix.io . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

