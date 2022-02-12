Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Short Interest Update

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the January 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PROBF remained flat at $$1.50 during midday trading on Friday. 57,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,387. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53. Probe Metals has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $1.85.

Get Probe Metals alerts:

Probe Metals Company Profile

Probe Metals, Inc engages in the acquisition, and development of mineral properties, and developing these properties further or disposing of them when evaluation is complete. Its projects include Val-d’Or East, Detour Quebec, Dubuisson, Timmins West, Casa Cameron, and Black Creek Chromite. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Probe Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probe Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.