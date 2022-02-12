Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Short Interest Update

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the January 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:PROBF remained flat at $$1.50 during midday trading on Friday. 57,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,387. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53. Probe Metals has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $1.85.
Probe Metals Company Profile
