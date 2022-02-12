Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procept BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CPMG Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $428,145,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,236,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,214,000. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,855,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,890,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 125,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,422. The company has a quick ratio of 23.21, a current ratio of 23.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Procept BioRobotics has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $47.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

