Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 87.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.9% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $124.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

