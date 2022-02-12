Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on KMX. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citic Securities started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.91.

KMX stock opened at $108.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.49. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.47 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.