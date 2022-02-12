Profund Advisors LLC Has $440,000 Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 107.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after buying an additional 2,139,851 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 86.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,150,000 after buying an additional 1,431,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,545,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,077,000 after buying an additional 909,038 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 9,677.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 788,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,478,000 after buying an additional 780,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the second quarter valued at $26,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Shares of G opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $39.04 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.37.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

