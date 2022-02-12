Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 63.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,886 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 207,974 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,955,148 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,601,000 after buying an additional 9,107,350 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth $27,543,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Transocean by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,272 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth $9,879,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Transocean by 499.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,300 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $3.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 3.30. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $5.13.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

