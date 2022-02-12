Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 65,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 989,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,992,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,591,000 after acquiring an additional 129,992 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 599,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,352,000 after acquiring an additional 20,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 116,136.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.53. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Stephens downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

