Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 207.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Aflac by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,720 shares of company stock worth $3,426,009 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

Aflac stock opened at $65.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $46.13 and a one year high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

