Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Downgraded by Edward Jones to Hold

Edward Jones cut shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.27.

Get Progressive alerts:

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $106.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.89. Progressive has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $111.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,844 shares of company stock valued at $7,293,107 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,590,000. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $870,000. Fluent Financial LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 25,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.