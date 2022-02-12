Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.25.
RXDX opened at $43.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.49. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $44.17.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 349.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 419,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 1,085.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 192,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 171.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,067,000 after acquiring an additional 593,261 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 24.2% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 62,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.
Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.
