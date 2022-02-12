Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.25.

RXDX opened at $43.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.49. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $44.17.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.74% and a negative net margin of 2,696.67%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 349.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 419,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 1,085.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 192,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 171.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,067,000 after acquiring an additional 593,261 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 24.2% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 62,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

