ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.85.

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $1.39 on Friday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $69.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

