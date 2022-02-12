ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Share Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $66.67

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.67 and traded as high as $67.62. ProShares Ultra S&P500 shares last traded at $65.16, with a volume of 7,792,522 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.67.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 316,375.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,740,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,063 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter valued at $37,562,000. TTP Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at $33,866,000. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 8.5% during the third quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 226,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,187,000 after acquiring an additional 17,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 207,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after acquiring an additional 100,618 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.