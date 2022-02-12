Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PSEC. TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James raised Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.91. Prospect Capital has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 153.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 6.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 0.8% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 185,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 424,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

