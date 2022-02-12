Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on March 8th

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Provident Financial has a payout ratio of 54.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Provident Financial stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.90. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $126.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.59.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Provident Financial worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

