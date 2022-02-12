Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

Get Prudential alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PUK. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of PUK opened at $32.62 on Friday. Prudential has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 73.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prudential (PUK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.