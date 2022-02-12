Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Trading Up 0%

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY)’s stock price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.73 and last traded at $22.73. Approximately 2,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PHOJY shares. VTB Capital raised shares of Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.51.

PhosAgro PJSC is a holding company, which engages in the production and supply of mineral fertilizers, phosphate rock, monocalcium feed phosphate, ammophose and diammonium phosphates, apatite concentrate, and nepheline concentrate. The company operates through the following segments: Phosphate-Based Products and Nitrogen-Based Products.

