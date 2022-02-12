Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulmonx Corporation is a medical technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. Pulmonx Corporation is based in Redwood City, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LUNG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pulmonx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pulmonx has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.75.

LUNG stock opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pulmonx has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.44.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $899,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $279,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,514 in the last ninety days. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNG. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 53,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

