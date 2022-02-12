Pura Vida Investments LLC Buys New Position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 249.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after buying an additional 437,541 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 757.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 32,677 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $591,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Woodhouse sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $300,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,350 over the last 90 days. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $32.12.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

