Pura Vida Investments LLC Increases Holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,948 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 100,660.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,038 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $15.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65. The company has a market cap of $368.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.93. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV).

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.