Pura Vida Investments LLC Makes New Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $203.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $155.71 and a twelve month high of $218.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UTHR. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.86.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,200,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $616,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,577 shares of company stock worth $10,314,460 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

