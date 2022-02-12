Pura Vida Investments LLC Sells 12,636 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Pura Vida Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,636 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 494.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PHAT shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.25.

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $561.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $50.78.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

