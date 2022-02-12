Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 272,608 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 274,891 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $28,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth $272,224,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,039.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $209,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,513 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 24.8% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,974,000 after acquiring an additional 411,970 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 49.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,192,185 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $137,077,000 after acquiring an additional 393,159 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 122.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 668,300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $76,841,000 after acquiring an additional 367,500 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

NYSE BBY opened at $100.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.93 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.41 and its 200 day moving average is $110.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

