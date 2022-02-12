Putnam Investments LLC Has $44.23 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,382 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $44,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.56.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $235.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -786.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.02 and its 200-day moving average is $226.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

